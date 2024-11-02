Inside The Nuggets

Multiple Stars Listed on Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz have a combined 11 players listed

Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz are set to face off for the first time this season in a game that has 11 players listed on the injury report between both teams. After a heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are desperately looking for a game to bounce back.

The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II. Jamal Murray is out due to concussion protocol, Aaron Gordon is probable due to a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation, Vlatko Cancar is doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, PJ Hall is out due to a G League two-way, and DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.

The Utah Jazz have six players on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier, Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen, Micah Potter, and Jason Preston. Jordan Clarkson is out due to left heel plantar fascitis, Isaiah Collier is out due to a right hamstring strain, Taylor Hendricks is out due to a right fibula fracture, Lauri Markkanen is doubtful due to lower back spasms, Micah Potter is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jason Preston is out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz are set to play at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

