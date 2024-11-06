Multiple Stars Listed on Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are meeting for the second time this season, and the Nuggets will look to even the season series up. However, the Nuggets are missing two of their most important players in the battle against the Thunder.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Jamal Murray. Vlatko Cancar is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is listed as out with a right calf strain, PJ Hall is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Jamal Murray is listed out due to concussion protocols.
The Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams.
Alex Ducas is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Adam Flagler is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as out due to a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is listed as out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is listed as out due to right knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 p.m. EST.
