NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Nuggets vs 76ers
No team in the NBA was more desperate for a win than the Denver Nuggets were on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Nuggets came out with a much-needed win, the game was far more stressful than it needed to be against a very shorthanded 76ers squad missing both Joel Embiid and Paul George.
It turns out, the Nuggets even got a little accidental help from the referees in the process as well.
The NBA released its Last Two Minute report, which revealed that Jamal Murray should have been called for an offensive foul during a crucial part of the game.
When the Philadelphia 76ers were up 128-125, Jamal Murray blatantly shoved Tyrese Maxey in what should have been an offensive foul. The Last Two Minute report revealed that Murray should have actually been called for an offensive foul. As the foul happened, fans in the arena were yelling at the egregious non-call.
Philadelphia should have been rewarded with a chance to take a five or six-point lead in the final minute but was not given that opportunity. In a game that was decided by three points, missing that call was a huge blow for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sometimes, teams need luck to build momentum, and the Denver Nuggets got lucky on Friday night to break their three-game losing streak. Now, they hope to capitalize off of that against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player