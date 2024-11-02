Inside The Nuggets

NBA All-Star Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Nuggets-Jazz

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets have an updated injury report.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter at Ball Arena. / John Leyba-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are back in action on Saturday after their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Facing the winless Utah Jazz, the Nuggets have a great opportunity to get back in the win column.

Nuggets star Jamal Murray entered concussion protocol in the second half of Friday night’s game, and has been ruled out against Utah. There are some other big names on the injury report, including All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

Initially listed as doubtful to play in this game with low back spasms, Markkanen has since been ruled out. The 7-foot-0 forward has appeared in four games this season, averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, Markkanen has struggled with that aspect of his game. The 2023 All-Star was one of the biggest names in trade rumors this offseason, with the Golden State Warriors making a run at him. Instead signing an extension to remain in Utah, Markkanen plans on staying with the Jazz longterm.

The Nuggets are just 2-3 through their first five games, but have a great opportunity on Saturday against an 0-5 Jazz team missing their best player. While Murray is also out, this is certainly a game the Nuggets should win.

Denver and Utah will begin play at 7:00 PM PT at Ball Arena on Saturday night.

