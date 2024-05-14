NBA Announces Massive Fine After Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
The NBA announced on Tuesday morning that Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert has been fined $75,000 for an inappropriate gesture in Game 4 vs. the Denver Nuggets.
The NBA's announcement read the following:
“Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been fined $75,000 for making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The fine takes into account Gobert's history of improper conduct toward game officials. Gobert's actions took place during the Timberwolves' 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 12 at Target Center.”
This is the second time Gobert has been fined for doing this, as he clearly feels a certain type of way about the officiating. As the announcement stated, the fine takes into account Gobert’s past actions, which include the same money gesture he made in Game 4.
Gobert and the Timberwolves were obviously frustrated with the officiating in this loss, and will look to bounce back in Game 5 to avoid dropping three-straight games to the defending champions. A Game 5 loss would put Minnesota on the brink of elimination, which would be a shocking turn of events after they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series.
