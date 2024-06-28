NBA Champion Gets Honest on Playing With Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA. Similar to Kawhi Leonard, he doesn't use social media, isn't seen often in the offseason, and is just hard to get a hold of. One thing both players seem to have in common is that they're fun guys - DeAndre Jordan can testify for Jokic.
During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, DeAndre Jordan opened up about the first time he ever met Nikola Jokic. One of the first things DeAndre Jordan heard about Nikola Jokic was that the Serbian big man doesn't really talk often.
“When I met him, Jeff Green was like ‘He’s super cool, he’s awesome but he don’t really talk that much.’ I’m like f**k that he talking to me!...You speak English right? Cool we can rock & roll, and even if you don’t we’re gonna figure some sh*t out.’"
Once DeAndre Jordan got to actually know Nikola Jokic though, he learned that the big man was an incredibly funny human being. Sometimes, Jokic even pretends like he can't speak Engish to avoid situations.
"Nikola is one of the funniest most underrated guys you ever met and sometimes he’s not even trying to be funny," Jordan said. "He’s super down to earth, family guy and basketball is just something he’s really really good at. He’s someone who’s super present in life…Nikola is very funny because when he wants to avoid shit, he acts like he doesn’t speak English. He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had, he’s super selfless and is a monster."
Nikola Jokic is one of the most lovable players in the league. For as much as fans want to make memes about how he doesn't want to play the game of basketball, it just adds to that extra joking personality that he has. Hopefully, Jokic never changes that.