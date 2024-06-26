NBA Champion Makes Free Agency Decision
Two seasons ago, Jeff Green was one of the most efficient bench players in the NBA as a member of the championship Denver Nuggets roster. After winning a championship in Denver, Green immediately signed a 2 year, $16 million contract with the Houston Rockets.
There were hopes that Green could potentially be available this offseason, however, Jonathan Faigen of the Houston Chronicle revealed that the Houston Rockets plan on keeping Jeff Green and exercising his team option. Faigen also revealed that the Houston Rockets plan on telling other teams that Green won't be available this offseason.
Last season as a member of the Houston Rockets, Jeff Green averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 46/33/82 shooting from the field. As a member of the Nuggets in 2023, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 49/29/74 shooting from the field.
While none of Jeff Green's immediately pop off the page, it's his ability to be a swiss-army knife on the court that truly makes him stand out. It's hard to replicate having a 6'8" player on the court that's capable of spreading the floor, running in transition, and guarding all positions. While Green never quite lived up to his potential, he has the perfect NBA physique. The only issue is that Father Time is finally catching up with him after playing 17 seasons.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision