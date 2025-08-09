NBA Fans React to Big Nikola Jokic Performance vs Giannis' Greece Team
For International players, playing for their home country means everything. It is rare to see top American players play in tournaments other than the Olympics in basketball, but for most international players, it is a chance for them to play in front of their home country for pride.
Nikola Jokic's Serbian national team had a remarkable run in the 2024 Olympics, reaching the semifinals against Team USA. After building a significant, double-digit lead, Team USA mounted one of the largest comebacks in Olympic history to defeat Serbia and move on to face France in the Gold Medal game.
Jokic led the entire tournament in total points, rebounds, and assists, which is something that no other player in Olympic history had ever accomplished.
Serbia is looking to dominate in EuroBasket 2025.
The Serbian national team is returning a good portion of the team that went to the semifinals in the Olympics. Headlined by Nikola Jokic, Serbia has Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Los Angeles Clippers, Nikola Jovic from the Miami Heat, Nikola Topic from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Tristan Vukcevic from the Washington Wizards.
Bogdanovic is also one of the most popular players in FIBA basketball history. Alongside Jokic, the Serbian team has the potential to win EuroBasket, with one of the most stacked rosters in the tournament.
Jokic dominates in his first action of the tournament.
In only 27 minutes against Greece, Jokic dominated. He scored 23 points and 19 rebounds to go along with four assists, and had control of the entire floor and especially on the boards.
Fans erupted in the comments, praising Jokic and excited about the Denver Nuggets' upcoming year.
One fan replied: "Dudes gonna average another triple double this season lol which needs to hurry tf up and start"
Another commented: "You know all of Greece hates to see a Denver Nugget coming"
The Nuggets are looking to do damage in the Western Conference.
Jokic is looking to have yet another MVP-caliber season for the Nuggets. In the 2024-2025 season, he was the MVP runner-up and averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 41.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
In the playoffs, the Nuggets' superstar was just as good, averaging 26.2 points,12.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game on 38 percent from three-point range.
With the Nuggets reloading in the offseason with additions like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas, Jokic is sure to have another monster season if healthy.
