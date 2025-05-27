NBA Fans React to Big Russell Westbrook News
Given that the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a 3-1 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a chance to advance to the NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets might go down as the team that gave the Thunder the toughest challenge all postseason long. However, there's no consolation prize for losing a seven-game series, as Denver will look to retool and chase another NBA title.
While the Nuggets have kept their core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon together over the last few years, they've tried to find role players that fit alongside them. This past season, they tried so with Russell Westbrook, whose season was filled with ups and downs. Now, with the offseason on his mind, Westbrook released some major injury news.
Although it is unclear whether this affected his postseason play, Westbrook announced that he'll undergo surgery this offseason to repair two breaks in his right hand. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to express their reactions to the former MVP's injuries.
"He'll come back stronger 😤," one fan replied.
"How many more hand/wrist surgeries can this guy take before he has to call it quits," another user shared.
"Half the Nuggets playable rotation was injured 😐," a fan added.
"He might retire at this point I know there were rumors and with him being 36 coming off a surgery," a fan suggested.
"Get well soon," a fan commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's a mixed group with some wishing for a speedy recovery, while others are suggesting that Westbrook could be nearing the end of his career with all these injury struggles.
Whether Westbrook remains in Denver for next season is unknown, but there's no doubt that the signing was a success for the Nuggets, given the contract he was on.
