NBA Fans React to Bizarre Nikola Jokic Question From Celtics Legend
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is widely considered the NBA’s best player. Winning three of the last four MVP awards with one second place finish, Jokic has simply dominated the league the last half-decade.
Jokic also led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023. Winning Finals MVP, Jokic led the entire postseason in total points, rebounds, and assists.
Turning in a similar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic made history by becoming the first player ever to lead the tournament in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. It was truly a historic Olympic run for Jokic.
During a recent episode of KG Certified, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce asked if Jokic is a superstar.
"Is Joker a superstar?" Pierce asked his former teammate Kevin Garnett.
“Joker is a superstar,” Garnett answered. “I think people look at Joker, and even though he doesn’t have great athleticism… He has a presence about himself.”
This was a bizarre question from Pierce that NBA fans have been reacting to.
Via @GregorVucajnk: “This is pathetic.”
Via @MorrisBrys92203: “Allowing the words, ‘is Jokic a superstar’ to come out of your mouth in 2024 is insane"
Via @MaxeyFMVP: “Even KG was like 'bruh shut up' when Pierce asked him that”
Via @LovenRage1: “Hate that it’s a question but I’m glad to see the answer was on point”
Via @bobby_big_shot: “Like why is Paul pierce still allowed to do podcasts”
Needless to say, Jokic is absolutely a superstar.
