NBA Fans React To Blockbuster Nuggets-Nets Trade
The Denver Nuggets didn't waste much time making a splash after the opening of free agency on Monday, shockingly trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Moving off Porter Jr.'s contract was a priority for the Nuggets this offseason, but most analysts weren't sure if they would be successful due to its size.
After a letdown in the postseason from Porter Jr., he was viewed as the most expendable of the core from the 2023 NBA Championship.
Predictably, the news of Porter Jr.'s trade drew plenty of reactions from fans across social media, ranging from surprise and skepticism to both happiness and indifference.
"Nuggets actually did something," @HoodieNaz_ replied.
"They just got a better MPJ I’m done," @BronGotGame wrote.
"2032 unprotected post Jokic pick is terrifying for Nuggets," @preanti_ added.
"Get an upgraded shooter, more poised and aware of his role. Huge upgrade for Denver," @bookiesdw wrote.
"Idk if this make the nuggets that much better🤔," @bigdogpistons1added.
"What a steal for the Nuggets," @Sprts_Hub added.
"Nice pick up for the Nuggets. Got off that MPJ contract & added a quality shooter with a great contract," @TMSTRS_ replied.
"That 1st is going to be Top 5 when Jokic is gone lmao," @TheHurricaneBen wrote.
"I’m confused is Cam even better than Michael Porter or is it just to get rid of his contract?" @PowerGotNow added.
Michael Porter Jr. is slated to make $38.3 million in 2025-26, thanks to a five-year, $179 million guaranteed extension Porter Jr. signed in 2021 that expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. While Porter Jr. will no longer be paired alongside Jokic in Denver, the move to the Nets should open up more opportunities for him offensively.
