NBA Fans React to Celtics Releasing Player After Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics drafted two players during the 2024 NBA Draft: Anton Watson and Baylor Scheierman.
While the Celtics still have Scheierman on their roster, it looks like they've officially given up on Watson.
Anton Watson is a 24-year-old forward drafted 54th overall by the Celtics in the draft, but the team announced today that he'll no longer be with Boston moving forward.
"We have waived Anton Watson," the Celtics announced on social media.
Some fans were a bit perplexed by the move, considering that the Celtics just drafted Watson this season. Others, also believe it could be a sign for the Celtics to sign someone on the buyout market.
Via @CelticsGRD: "It’s not very common to waive a player not even a year after drafting them, interesting, I wonder if it saves a significant amount of money? I wonder if the Celtics have their eyes on someone."
Other fans with that the Celtics used their 54th pick to draft Bronny James, instead of letting him fall to the 55th pick to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via @FallenImpacts: "Lowkey would’ve been funnier drafting Bronny we could’ve stolen LeBron from LA with ease 😭."
Other fans just felt bad that Watson never got a chance to shine, despite being draft from a championship Gonzaga basketball team.
Via @Gudda5k_: "We barely play son and we had like 6 forwards like damn. Hope he lands on a team that will give him mins."
It is unusual for a team to give up on a draft pick within the same year as drafting him. So either the Celtics admitted Watson was a complete bust, or they may have a move looming in the future.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers