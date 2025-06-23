NBA Fans React To Colin Cowherd's Rankings Of Lakers, Nuggets, Celtics
A new NBA Champion has been crowned, as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to capture their first title since making the move from Seattle. A team that was built over several seasons, and propelled by trading Paul George in 2019, the Thunder don't look as though they are going away anytime soon.
Now, with there having been seven different NBA champions over the last seven years, sports media star Colin Cowherd decided to rank those champions on his show. While the Thunder were viewed as one of the best teams in NBA history, especially from their play in the regular season, they weren't ranked high on Cowherd's list.
The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers topped Cowherd's list, followed by the 2024 Boston Celtics and the 2023 Denver Nuggets. The 2019 Toronto Raptors come in last, despite having a ton of depth on that team. Seeing these rankings, fans took to social media to react to Cowherd's controversial list.
"HOW ARE THE RAPTORS LAST," one user said.
"He can’t be serious lol," another user added.
"Nuggets clearly the best," a fan stated.
"2-7 would beat the 2020 Lakers," a user predicted.
"Honestly I have no complaints fr," a fan shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, most of them are saying that the rankings are wrong and that the Lakers don't deserve the top spot. However, when it comes to making rankings like these, there isn't any wrong or right answer at the end of the day. Had the Thunder dominated the Finals like many expected, they'd likely be higher on this list.
