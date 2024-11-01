NBA Fans React to Failed Paul George to Denver Nuggets Trade
Prior to Paul George opting out of his contract with the LA Clippers and signing a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, there were reports of a possible opt-in and trade scenario. The Golden State Warriors were the team most heavily linked to a potential George deal in this scenario, but they were reportedly unwilling to part with either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski.
In a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, it was revealed that the Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Clippers about a potential George deal.
Via Shelburne: “League sources said the Nuggets inquired about Paul George this offseason, but talks never escalated because Denver refused to discuss Braun, Watson or Strawther, and the Clippers weren't interested in solely taking back future salary -- likely the $147 million owed to Porter and Zeke Nnaji.”
Having lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, adding George would have given the Nuggets an All-Star to replace him in the starting lineup.
NBA fans have been reacting to Denver’s failed attempt to acquire George.
Via @statdefender: "The Owners & Calvin Booth ain’t serious about helping Jokic win another ring"
Via @CookedByRiley0: "Well they should’ve lol"
Via @Thr33ntheKeyPod: "makes sense, Nuggets are a team that needs depth, not to front load talent."
Via @worldofao: "With the second apron you do want to develop cheap talent into quality role players but for Paul George that might be tough… I think he would have fit in real well here in Denver. They have a chip window."
Via @a3_isaac: "Not a bad call…they’re not giving up their future for the present when they’re already a championship contender as is"
Similar to Golden State, it seems the Nuggets were unwilling to part with pieces they see as part of their future core.
George would have been a theoretical great fit in Denver alongside Nikola Jokic, but there are definitely health and age concerns when considering what he ultimately signed for in Philadelphia.
