NBA Fans React to Hilarious Viral Nikola Jokic Video
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic not only generates headlines for what he does on the court. While the three-time MVP is known to be a relatively slower-paced player on the court, he's anything but before the game.
Jokic has gone viral for his pregame sprints. Racing with teammates onto the court before the Nuggets warm up. The Serbian center has always been a relaxed player off the court, despite plenty of on-court success.
This offseason, a video has gone viral of Jokic racing a high-speed train in China. The 30-year-old was reposted by Nuggets reporter Katy Winge, whose caption referenced Jokic's pregame sprints. Fans gave plenty of reactions to the comedic clip.
"what a joker," one fan replied, referencing Jokic's nickname.
"I love seeing him have fun," another tweeted.
"This man out here racing against trains, wild. I mean, trains are just big mechanical horses, so I guess it makes sense," one fan said.
Jokic will soon be gearing up for a pivotal season with the Nuggets, especially after the moves they've made this offseason. Denver has acquired key players such as Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and more, bolstering its rotation around Jokic and Jamal Murray.
The 6-foot-11 big man is also eligible for a contract extension. Jokic has a player option for the 2027-28 season, but can sign next summer. He reportedly turned down that opportunity this offseason, which caused a stir within the Nuggets fanbase. However, the superstar is expected to sign one for even more money next year.
