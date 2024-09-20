NBA Fans React to Injury News for Former Denver Nuggets Champion
Bruce Brown was an integral piece to the 2023 Denver Nuggets NBA championship team. Appearing in 80 games (31 starts) that regular season, Brown averaged 11.5 points in 28.5 minutes per game.
Increasing his production in the playoffs, Brown averaged 12.0 points on 51.1 percent from the field in 20 postseason appearances. This performance helped Brown earn a two-year, $45M contract with the Indiana Pacers in free agency.
Traded from Indiana to the Toronto Raptors, Brown is entering the final year of his deal after Toronto picked up his $23M team option. In an announcement on Friday (via Chris Haynes), the Raptors revealed that Brown underwent “an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee” and will receive a revelation in three weeks.
NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.
Via @LakersOnX: “I hope he recovers soon Bruce Brown will surely be on another team by February 2025 because the Raptors will start tanking”
Via @MaxHovan2: “Free Bruce get him on a contender”
Via @dayzaresonny: “Get well Bruce!”
Via @NNik011: “Speedy recovery to him”
Via @MuseBarnes: “Get well soon @BruceBrown11”
Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reported that Brown has been dealing with a knee injury since before his trade to Toronto.
Via Lewenberg: "Brown’s been dealing with his knee injury since before the trade to Toronto. Clearly, he hoped it would improve with rest/rehab over the summer. Timing for surgery isn’t ideal and means he’ll get a late start to his contract season."
Brown is expected to be moved by Toronto at some point before the NBA trade deadline, but this injury likely removes any chance of an offseason trade. Teams interested in Brown will want to see how he returns from this procedure before making a trade for him.
