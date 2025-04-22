NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Altercation in Nuggets-Clippers Game 2
After beating the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller for Game 1 of their highly anticipated first-round playoff series, the Denver Nuggets are looking to repeat their success and take a 2-0 series lead.
The Nuggets started the game blazing, taking as much as an eight-point lead in the first quarter, but the Clippers have fought back with force. After three quarters, the Clippers took a 78-76 lead, but the third period was filled with drama.
About six minutes into the second half, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had an aggressive close-out on Norman Powell, ultimately grabbing him and even lifting him off the ground. To say the least, Norman Powell did not like it.
Powell and Murray immediately got into a scuffle, with nearly every other player on the court quickly collapsing into the skirmish. Powell took a shot at Murray and even shoved Nuggets guard Christian Braun, but this type of minor altercation is exactly what fans were expecting from such a high-level series.
Many fans took to social media to react to the Jamal Murray, Norman Powell exchange.
"This is a spicy series. Please give me 7 games of this. Best series in the 1st round," one fan commented.
"how murray walk away without a tech and end up shooting the technical free throw 😭," another fan replied.
"Now this is playoff basketball," a fan said.
"no tech for murray is laughable. refs vs clippers," another fan commented.
It would be a fan's dream if this series goes to a Game 7, as Games 1 and 2 have already been some of the best basketball of the season, and it continues to get more exciting.