Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Altercation in Nuggets-Clippers Game 2

Denver Nuggets guard and LA Clippers guard Norman Powell got chippy in their Game 2 matchup

Logan Struck

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) passes the ball toward LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) passes the ball toward LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After beating the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller for Game 1 of their highly anticipated first-round playoff series, the Denver Nuggets are looking to repeat their success and take a 2-0 series lead.

The Nuggets started the game blazing, taking as much as an eight-point lead in the first quarter, but the Clippers have fought back with force. After three quarters, the Clippers took a 78-76 lead, but the third period was filled with drama.

About six minutes into the second half, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had an aggressive close-out on Norman Powell, ultimately grabbing him and even lifting him off the ground. To say the least, Norman Powell did not like it.

Powell and Murray immediately got into a scuffle, with nearly every other player on the court quickly collapsing into the skirmish. Powell took a shot at Murray and even shoved Nuggets guard Christian Braun, but this type of minor altercation is exactly what fans were expecting from such a high-level series.

Many fans took to social media to react to the Jamal Murray, Norman Powell exchange.

"This is a spicy series. Please give me 7 games of this. Best series in the 1st round," one fan commented.

"how murray walk away without a tech and end up shooting the technical free throw 😭," another fan replied.

"Now this is playoff basketball," a fan said.

"no tech for murray is laughable. refs vs clippers," another fan commented.

It would be a fan's dream if this series goes to a Game 7, as Games 1 and 2 have already been some of the best basketball of the season, and it continues to get more exciting.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News