NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets vs Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets have won three of their last four games to move to 22-15 on the season, prominently led by superstar center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic, 29, is averaging a near triple-double with 31.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, making his case for his fourth NBA MVP win in the last five seasons.
The Nuggets have been good about building a strong supporting cast around Jokic, especially with star point guard Jamal Murray playing a crucial role in Denver's offense. Murray, 27, is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 assists per game, being a reliable second option to Jokic even during a down year.
Murray is shooting just 43.6% from the field this season, his lowest mark since his rookie year. Murray is known to step up in the playoffs, but the Nuggets certainly need him to elevate his game as they inch closer to the halfway point of the regular season.
The Nuggets are heading into a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but Murray's status is up in the air. Murray is officially given a "questionable" status heading into Sunday's game as he deals with left knee inflammation, and fans do not want to see their star point guard sit for the seventh time this season.
"Rest Gordon 1 more game but Murray has to play it’s a must win game against Dallas especially without Luka & Kyrie," one fan suggests.
A fan questioned, "How many games have they played with the full squad this season?"
"It would be interesting to see Russ in first group with AG and no Jamal," another fan commented. "I still think Russ in first group and Braun in 2nd is better way to go."
The Nuggets are 5-1 this season when Murray is sidelined, so going against a Mavericks squad missing both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should not be trouble regardless of Murray's status.
