NBA Fans React to Jaylen Brown Injury News Before Celtics-Nuggets
After winning 10 of 11 games, the Boston Celtics have dropped two straight against the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers and now head into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The defending champs have not lost three consecutive games since the 2022-23 season, making Sunday's matchup huge for the storied franchise.
The Nuggets are closing out a four-game Eastern Conference road trip in Boston on Sunday, looking to finish the stretch 3-1 before returning home. Fortunately for the Nuggets, the Celtics are in jeopardy of missing one of their star players.
The Celtics are ruling Jaylen Brown as questionable for Sunday's matchup due to right knee pain. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was inactive for Boston's 20-point loss to the Pistons earlier in the week, as the Celtics are 7-3 when he is sidelined this season.
Fans certainly want to see Brown suit up for Sunday's potential Finals preview, reacting to his injury status on social media.
"Tough break with those injuries!" One fan said, "Hopefully Jaylen Brown feels better soon."
"3 game losing streak we out man," another fan replied.
"JB please bro," a fan said.
Brown, 28, is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. The Celtics are deep enough to beat good teams without their four-time All-Star available, but they are certainly better when Brown is on the court.
The Nuggets would catch a break if Brown has to miss Sunday's game, but it would also be a good test for the championship hopefuls to get the Celtics at near-full strength.
