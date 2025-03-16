NBA Fans React to Jordan Poole's Game-Winner in Nuggets-Wizards
Somehow, the Washington Wizards have officially swept the Denver Nuggets 2-0 in the 2025 NBA regular season.
One would have imagined that the Nuggets learned their lesson after losing to the Wizards on December 7, when Nikola Jokic put up a career-high 56 points. Even with that, the Nuggets somehow repeated history and lost again to the Wizards.
The heartbreaking moment came full circle when Jordan Poole delivered a game-winning three-pointer against the Nuggets with only 1.8 seconds left in the game.
Poole finished the night with 19 points and 6 assists on 64/57/50 shooting from the field. In the fourth quarter alone, Poole had 14 points on 83% shooting from the field. Somehow, the Wizards survived a performance where Jokic put up 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists on 53.3% shooting from the field.
Many fans online were shocked to see Poole take the shot selection that he did.
"Jordan Poole is a psycho for that being the shot selection but that is why he is Jordan Poole," said one fan on X.
"Four seconds to make something happen off the bounce and Jordan Poole said I’m gonna just pull up and drill a 36 footer for game that’s real hoops," said another fan online.
"JORDAN POOLE SLAYS JOKIC!?!?😱," said another fan.
As the Denver Nuggets get ready for the NBA playoffs, they have some serious questions about their depth. When their starting lineup isn't fully intact, they still have a great substitute with Russell Westbrook, but the rest of their bench is in shambles.
Without a fully-loaded starting lineup, Denver barely beat a very shorthanded Lakers team on Friday and just lost to the second-worst team in the NBA.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers