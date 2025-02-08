NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant Injury News Before Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are two teams at the opposite end of the spectrum right now.
Denver has been one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference, currently on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Suns just snapped a three-game losing streak and are one game above .500.
To make matters worse for the Suns, they reportedly have a messy Kevin Durant situation on their hands after putting him up in trade talks without notifying him. On top of that, Durant is currently dealing with an injury.
The Phoenix Suns have upgraded Kevin Durant from out to questionable against the Denver Nuggets.
With the way the Suns have been struggling, their fans have been desperate to see Durant return, especially against a powerhouse like the Nuggets.
Via @36Unbothered_: "Cmon goat we need you."
Surprisingly, the Phoenix Suns actually beat the Nuggets in their latest matchup on Christmas Day. However, the Suns are in a much different position now compared to then and are far more desperate.
VIa @CardsCanyon: "we need you 35."
In the last two seasons, Phoenix has actually beaten Denver in three out of their last five matchups. Even if Durant doesn't play, there's a chance that Denver will be very shorthanded with injuries on Saturday night.
The fact that Kevin Durant was upgraded to questionable is a huge sign for Phoenix, but it's not a guarantee that he'll play.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers