NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant's Insane Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets headed into their Friday night contest against the Phoenix Suns in a tight race with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second seed in the Western Conference. Given the Lakers' eight-game winning streak, the pressure was on for the Nuggets to deliver a win to their home crowd in Denver.
The Nuggets appeared to have the game won, but a fourth-quarter comeback by the Suns brought the game to within three with under two seconds left in the game. With the Suns having both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to defer to, they opted with the former MVP to take the final shot of the game.
With 1.4 seconds left on the clock, the Suns inbounded the ball to Booker, who immediately swung it to Durant in the corner for the game-tying buzzer-beater three with Denver's Nikola Jokic making the contest. A player who has hit plenty of big shots in his career, Durant's three against Denver was just a reminder as to what he's capable of. Seeing the shot, fans went online to share their reactions.
What made this moment even more heartbreaking for the Nuggets trying to close it out in regulation was that Christian Braun hit a three at right before to give the team a 125-122 lead. However, Durant didn't let them get away easy.
In his 17th year in the NBA, Durant is still playing at an All-NBA level, as he entered Friday averaging 26.9 points per game this season in 49 appearances. While it hasn't led to a great season in Phoenix, he could be on the move this offseason.
While the Nuggets ended up holding on for the win in overtime, Durant's heroic efforts weren't enough to give the Suns their 30th win of the season.
