NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Nuggets-Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is again putting up elite numbers. Averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists through nine game, Doncic has struggled a bit with his efficiency, but the overall production remains at a very high level.
The Mavericks are 5-4 through their first nine games, which has them tied with four other Western Conference teams. Ahead of their matchup with the streaking Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Mavericks announced that Doncic is questionable to play with a left groin strain.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: “#Mavs guard Luka Doncic is questionable for tomorrow's game against the #Nuggets due to a left groin strain. PJ Washington Jr. (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right shoulder sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring strain) are listed as doubtful.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this Doncic injury news.
Via @HunterWaldrop7: "Kyrie 1st option hoops 🔜 (Luka still gonna play injured)"
Via @GlockomaDFS: "#TankForFlagg"
Via @627zach: "5-5 coming off a finals season"
Via @All_Things_Mavs: "just bury me now"
Via @MavsFilmRoom: "Fantastic"
Mavericks fans are understandably concerned by this update. Denver has won four-straight games, and could now be facing a Dallas team missing its best player.
The Mavericks and Nuggets will begin play at 5:00 PM PT on Sunday. Doncic will likely receive a final status shortly before tip-off.
