Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Nuggets-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is again putting up elite numbers. Averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists through nine game, Doncic has struggled a bit with his efficiency, but the overall production remains at a very high level.

The Mavericks are 5-4 through their first nine games, which has them tied with four other Western Conference teams. Ahead of their matchup with the streaking Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Mavericks announced that Doncic is questionable to play with a left groin strain.

Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: “#Mavs guard Luka Doncic is questionable for tomorrow's game against the #Nuggets due to a left groin strain. PJ Washington Jr. (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right shoulder sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring strain) are listed as doubtful.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this Doncic injury news.

Via @HunterWaldrop7: "Kyrie 1st option hoops 🔜 (Luka still gonna play injured)"

Via @GlockomaDFS: "#TankForFlagg"

Via @627zach: "5-5 coming off a finals season"

Via @All_Things_Mavs: "just bury me now"

Via @MavsFilmRoom: "Fantastic"

Mavericks fans are understandably concerned by this update. Denver has won four-straight games, and could now be facing a Dallas team missing its best player.

The Mavericks and Nuggets will begin play at 5:00 PM PT on Sunday. Doncic will likely receive a final status shortly before tip-off.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News