NBA Fans React to Major Russell Westbrook Decision

NBA veteran Russell Westbrook has reportedly made a huge decision about his future with the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The NBA has been swirling with trade rumors ahead of the 2025 offseason, and many teams are gearing up for a very eventful summer. However, the trade market is so busy, partly because this year's free agency is on the weaker side.

The 2025 free agency class was initially supposed to be one of the most star-studded in recent memory, but most players have either already signed an extension or are expected to opt into their options. However, the open market just got a bit more interesting. Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has decided to decline his player option to enter unrestricted free agency.

"Denver’s Russell Westbrook is declining his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources tell [The Stein Line]," NBA insider Marc Stein posted.

Westbrook has played just one season in Denver before declining his player option to test the market, even though many expected him to stay with the Nuggets. In his debut season in Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, becoming a huge contributor to the championship-hopeful squad before their playoff elimination.

Many fans took to social media to react to Westbrook's huge decision to enter free agency, including many predictions of where he will land.

"I could see him back on thunder to finish out his career. unlike KD there’s no bad blood there for russ," one fan said.

"His agent must have gotten intel a team really wants him," another fan said.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"Russ stay in Denver," a fan commented.

"Wasn’t he practically on a vet minimum?" a fan replied. "Smart move! Could still return to the Nuggets."

"Knicks on a vet minimum," another fan predicted.

Westbrook will likely find a new home this summer, but a return to Denver is certainly still possible. It is a smart idea for the 36-year-old to weigh his options in free agency, but there is a chance he will find his seventh team within eight years.

