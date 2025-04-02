NBA Fans React To Massive Carmelo Anthony News
Winning NBA Championships and Olympic Gold Medals are some of the greatest accomplishments a basketball player can achieve with a team. Winning MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or being named All-NBA are also some of the greatest individual accomplishments a player can achieve. However, the best a player can do is become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Getting into the Hall of Fame has several paths for players, as some players take years to get in while others are inducted their first time on the ballot. This Wednesday, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and a Denver Nuggets legend became a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2025. Anthony, who's also referred to as Melo, is 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. In addition, he's also fourth all-time in Nuggets history for points. Seeing this news, fans across social media have shared their reactions.
"Well deserved for Melo," one user commented.
"One of the greatest scorers ever 🔥," another user added.
"One of the greatest pure scorers in the game, well deserved for Melo!" a fan replied.
"About time! Carmelo's scoring legacy and those Olympic golds speak for themselves. Top-tier Hall of Famer," a fan commented.
"Congrats to the only Melo," another user shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are elated to see the news for Anthony. While Anthony was drafted by the Nuggets and became a star with them, his career took off once he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he won a scoring title in 2013.
