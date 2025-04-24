NBA Fans React to Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury News Before Clippers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets failed to defend home court in Game 2, as Kawhi Leonard's 39-point game was enough for the Los Angeles Clippers to get the best of Denver 105-102. Now, the series heads to Los Angeles for games three and four with the Clippers looking to take advantage of their first playoff games at the Intuit Dome for a chance to clinch the series in Denver on Game 5.
However, if the last two games are an indication of anything, it's that the Nuggets or Clippers won't go down without a fight. With a crucial Game 3 set for Thursday, recent news indicates that the Nuggets could be without one of their key starters as he nurses an injury he suffered in their last contest.
The Nuggets have listed forward Michael Porter Jr. as questionable as he battles a left shoulder sprain. Porter Jr. was benched late-game against the Clippers in Game 1 due to his performance, but bounced back in Game 2 with a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Seeing the news of his injury, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts.
"he’ll play," one fan shared.
"Looked like he popped his collar bone the way he went down. Ouch," a user added.
"Sigh......," a user simply shared.
"7 Jokic turnovers...A missed Gordon dunk...MPJ injured after a bad TO...Bricks with the game on the line...Chance to make it right in LA though," another user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, some fans appear optimistic that Porter will suit up given the stakes of Thursday's matchup. While his start to this year's playoffs has been up and down so far, the Nuggets need everything they can get from him if they want to beat this talented Clippers team.
Game 3 in Los Angeles is set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
