Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React To Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury News for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5

Fans take to social media to react to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s injury news before Los Angeles Clippers Game 5

Liam Willerup

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets were able to even up their series against the Los Angeles Clippers after Aaron Gordon's dunk went in as time expired to give the Nuggets a 101-99 victory in improbable fashion. Now with the benefit of the series heading back to Denver, they'll look to take a 3-2 series advantage and give themselves two chances to close out the Clippers.

Game 4 was yet another stellar performance from Nikola Jokic, who continues to carry the burden for the Nuggets. However, they won't win this series without contributions from the other players, as Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s status for Tuesday's Game 5 has been released.

Porter Jr. is listed as probable as he deals with a left shoulder sprain that came from their Game 2 loss against the Clippers. Porter Jr. has failed to put together two consecutive solid performances in this series, as it's evident the injury is hindering him. Seeing the news, NBA fans took to social media to react to his status.

"Unfortunate news for nugget fans," one fan stated.

"Pls play," one fan pleaded.

"Should be listed as suspended but okay," one user commented.

"thats good news, went from questionable to probable," another fan added.

As can be seen by the comments, it's a mix of Nuggets fans hoping that Porter Jr. suits up and Clippers fans upset that he hasn't been suspended for leaving the team bench during an altercation in Game 4. However, at this moment, no decision has been made on whether the league will issue a suspension or not.

As for tip-off on Tuesday, the game is set to get underway at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Mistake in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Clippers Game 4

Nuggets Star's Unexpected Response On Game-Winner vs Clippers Game 4

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News