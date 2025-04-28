NBA Fans React To Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury News for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5
The Denver Nuggets were able to even up their series against the Los Angeles Clippers after Aaron Gordon's dunk went in as time expired to give the Nuggets a 101-99 victory in improbable fashion. Now with the benefit of the series heading back to Denver, they'll look to take a 3-2 series advantage and give themselves two chances to close out the Clippers.
Game 4 was yet another stellar performance from Nikola Jokic, who continues to carry the burden for the Nuggets. However, they won't win this series without contributions from the other players, as Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.'s status for Tuesday's Game 5 has been released.
Porter Jr. is listed as probable as he deals with a left shoulder sprain that came from their Game 2 loss against the Clippers. Porter Jr. has failed to put together two consecutive solid performances in this series, as it's evident the injury is hindering him. Seeing the news, NBA fans took to social media to react to his status.
"Unfortunate news for nugget fans," one fan stated.
"Pls play," one fan pleaded.
"Should be listed as suspended but okay," one user commented.
"thats good news, went from questionable to probable," another fan added.
As can be seen by the comments, it's a mix of Nuggets fans hoping that Porter Jr. suits up and Clippers fans upset that he hasn't been suspended for leaving the team bench during an altercation in Game 4. However, at this moment, no decision has been made on whether the league will issue a suspension or not.
As for tip-off on Tuesday, the game is set to get underway at 10:00 p.m. EST.
