NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic All-Star News
For a fifth straight season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been named as an NBA All-Star starter. The news shouldn't be a total surprise to anyone, as most around the world consider Jokic the best player in the NBA.
The news was broken during a segment of Inside the NBA and later publicized online. NBA fans around the world are expecting nothing but greatness from Jokic.
Via @Dboybruh: "And many more to come. he will make all star every year until he’s done."
For Nuggets fans who have watched Jokic throughout his career, none of them are surprised. At this point, it seems to have become a forgone conclusion that Jokic will be an All-Star every season.
Via @E_BizZNesS: "Lol nobody is surprised"
Jokic has played like an absolute monster during the 2024-25 NBA season. Through 37 games, he's averaged 30.1 points,13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists on 56/48/81 shooting from the field. The number he's been putting up is arguably better than what he's done during his MVP season, and Jokic himself believes it's the best he's ever played.
Drafted as the 41st pick of the 2014 NBA draft, Jokic is easily the greatest second-round pick in NBA history. The Serbian big man now has one NBA championship, one NBA Finals MVP, three NBA MVP awards, and seven NBA All-Star selections. It's a resume fit for a Hall of Fame player.
