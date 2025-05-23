NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum All-NBA News
The NBA Finals are almost upon us, with Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers tipping off Friday night. While the NBA MVP award has already been announced, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking home their honors, there are still a few awards to be given out.
Not including the Conference Finals MVPs and Finals MVPs, an award that carries significant financial incentive is the All-NBA teams. Having to play 65 games or more to qualify, these nominations factor not only into contracts but into Hall of Fame resumes if the player is worthy. Friday night, those nominations saw the light of day to the public.
Both earning unanimous selections, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum earned All-NBA First Team honors for the 2024-25 season. It's the fourth-straight All-NBA First Team honor for Tatum, while it's the fifth selection to the First Team for Jokic. Seeing this news for their superstars, NBA fans took to social media to react.
"All hail the real mvp," a Nuggets fan said about Jokic.
"Do right by him," another fan pleaded.
"Well deserved Tatum 🔥🍀," a fan commented.
"Already miss you @jaytatum0," another fan shared.
"Won’t be 5 unfortunately," another user replied.
As seen by the reactions of both players, it's clear that both fans feel a certain way. For the Nuggets, they are hoping Jokic can get some more help, while Celtics fans are wishing Tatum a speedy recovery and know his four-straight First Team appearances will sadly come to an end.
Nevertheless, Tatum and Jokic were undoubtedly two of the best players in the NBA this season, and the voting showed it.
