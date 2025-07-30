NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Off-Season Video Surfacing
The Denver Nuggets notably have arguably the best basketball player in the world, as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has become their franchise cornerstone. While Jokic is a global icon and consistently a top-two player in the NBA, he does not act like it.
Jokic is an all-time great, but unlike many of his peers, he acts like he couldn't care less about being an NBA legend. Jokic treats the NBA like a mandatory job, always talking about how he wants to go home and be with his horses.
Via Hater Report: "Nikola Jokic celebrating an NBA Championship
Vs
Nikola Jokic celebrating his horse winning a race
😂😂😂"
Jokic rarely celebrates to any degree while playing in the NBA, but while he is back in Serbia, all of his emotions are set free. A re-surfaced old video showed Jokic out partying at a club in Serbia, and the seven-time NBA All-Star looks like he is having the time of his life, even taking his shirt off.
Via DNVR Nuggets: "Nikola Jokic is STILL celebrating 🎉 🍾
Sometimes you’ve just got to pop the shirt 🤷🏼"
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Jokic's appearance as he celebrates at the club, many noting that it is an old video, but an entertaining one nonetheless.
"And then we’re about to see the best ball of his life this year. Bookmark it I’m telling you right now," one fan replied.
"Clubbing is exercise," another fan commented.
"No beard -old video," a fan pointed out.
"Nikola forever," another fan said.