NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Receiving Big Offseason News on Monday
The Denver Nuggets have been labeled as major offseason winners across the NBA community, highlighted by moves such as trading for Cam Johnson and bringing back 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown. Factor in the additions of Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Nuggets have the depth on paper to compete with the best of the NBA.
However, when it comes down to it, Denver will only go as far as Nikola Jokic can take them. A three-time MVP who came up short of a fourth in a historic season, the superstar has been taking some time for himself this offseason, supporting his horses. In addition, he's not avoiding the basketball court, as was revealed in a big offseason announcement.
As announced by Serbia, Jokic will indeed suit up for the team in the much-anticipated EuroBasket tournament, which will also see two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up for Greece. Seeing this news, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Jokic's latest update.
"Don't get hurt. Don't get hurt. Don't get hurt," one fan emphasized.
"Lowkey Serbia got a squad," one user pointed out.
"he doesnt like basketball crowd is shaking," a fan added.
"ye we goin gold," a user predicted.
"Jokić spends the summer with Serbia and comes back to the Nuggets even stronger. Every time," a fan said.
Seen by the reactions, fans are excited to see Jokic playing for Serbia this summer, but just hope he doesn't get hurt. He'll be playing alongside some other NBA talent, including the Thunder's Nikola Topic, Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic, and the Heat's Nikola Jovic, to name a few.
