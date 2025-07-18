NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Brother's Latest Appearance
The Denver Nuggets will be viewed as top title contenders in the NBA for a long time, and for one reason: the presence of Nikola Jokic. Perhaps the most-skilled center to ever play in the NBA, the Nuggets have found success running their offense through him, given his playmaking abilities, averaging double-digit assists for the first time this past season.
With three league MVPs to his name and a victory in the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets looked geared up for another run at a title in 2026. While Jokic is busy right now in China on a tour, his brother, Strahinja Jokic, was recently seen making his latest public appearance.
During Thursday's Summer League game between the Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers, Strahinja was seen sitting in the crowd supporting Denver as they pulled out the 81-76 win. An absolutely massive human being, fans took to social media to share their reactions to him being in the crowd.
"Dude looks ready to benchpress a Honda Civic…," one user joked.
"Nobody is messing with that family!" one user exclaimed.
"He's huge!" a user added.
"Broncos need to see if he can run with them this season," another fan joked.
As can be seen by the reactions online, fans are just amazed as to how big Strahinja is. While Markieff Morris didn't seem to care to pick a fight with Nikola, it seems as though NBA players will think twice before potentially making Strahinja Jokic an enemy.
