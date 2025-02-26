Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic's Controversial Historic Game

Many fans are questioning the legitimacy of Nikola Jokic's historic performance

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The NBA world is witnessing one of the greatest players to ever touch the court, and his name is not LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Kevin Durant. Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has proven himself to not only be the best player in the league right now but also one of the best of all time.

Jokic, 30, is having a monster season averaging 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game with 57.5/44.5/82.1 shooting splits, stringing together historic stat lines on a nightly basis.

The Nuggets superstar had another historic night in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, dropping 18 points, 19 assists, and 8 rebounds, but many fans have begun questioning the legitimacy of his incredible performance. The stat keepers counted 19 Jokic assists, but as fans watch them back, the stat keepers might have been too generous.

"Ain’t no way the counted the first clip as one of the 19 right?!🤣🤣🤣," one fan said.

"I counted only 15 assists, which is still beasty. Inflated stats," another fan said.

"Lol how many dribbles can you take before assist don’t count," one fan commented.

"Some of them aren’t real assists, that’s kinda trash tbh," another fan replied. "Nevertheless he still had an elite playmaking game"

While some of his assists were certainly questionable, it is unfortunate because he is far too good for poor stat-keeping to drag his name through the mud. Jokic is a one-of-a-kind playmaker and it was nice to see him get his new career-high in assists, but he likely would not have gotten to that mark if it were a road game.

