NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic's Sensational Play on Wednesday
The Denver Nuggets have become top NBA championship contenders over the past several seasons, primarily because they are led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Not only has Jokic proven himself to be the best player in the league, but he continues to show that he is the best player on a global stage as well.
The 2025 EuroBasket is giving Jokic and Team Serbia a chance to prove that they are the best players in Europe, even though the Nuggets superstar big man has already shown the world everything he possibly can. Jokic is coming off a historic 2024-25 campaign, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits.
Jokic's dominance with Serbia
At last summer's Olympics, Jokic led Serbia to a bronze medal, their first-ever top-three finish in the event. The three-time NBA MVP is coming off an underwhelming second-round playoff exit with the Nuggets, but is now looking to lead Serbia to another deep run in EuroBasket.
Serbia's first EuroBasket contest was on Wednesday, and Jokic was already showing off his skill set. In 23 minutes of action, Jokic finished with 11 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists, including a Jokic-esque highlight play.
Just a couple of minutes into their EuroBasket opener, Jokic threw one of the best passes that fans will see throughout the entire tournament with a turn-around, no-look dime to his teammate in the corner, who ultimately missed the shot.
Via NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ ARE YOU JOKING 🤯🤯🤯
Just minutes into Serbia's Eurobasket opener!"
Via eurobasket: "NIKOLA JOKIC IS A MAD MAN.
#EuroBasket"
Many fans reacted to Jokic's insane highlight to start EuroBasket action.
"3rd best passer ever behind magic & lebron," one fan claimed.
"Pass of the year. 🔥," another fan commented.
"Best passing big man in NBA history, not close!" a fan said.
"That should have been an assist. Come on dude. U can't miss that!!" another fan replied.
Nikola Jokic is a passing genius
Really, Jokic is a point guard stuck in the body of a huge seven-footer, but the superstar big man uses his frame to his advantage. Of course, Jokic is naturally stronger than many of his opponents, and he has mastered his post-work to include the threat of kicking it out.
Jokic is undoubtedly one of the smartest playmakers the NBA has ever seen, and his court vision is unmatched. Jokic already has the second-most assists in a career by a center in NBA history, only trailing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The three-time MVP and one-time champion continues to cement himself as one of the best big men of all time.