NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's Viral Moment With Thunder Star
The NBA is currently in the offseason, but that doesn't mean basketball around the world has been put on pause. For those basketball fans who aren't aware, FIBA EuroBasket 2025 is going on, featuring some of the top international players in the NBA. Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis, and arguably the league's best player, Nikola Jokic.
The tournament doesn't officially get underway till later in August, but preparation games are going on right now as teams begin the group stage. For Denver Nuggets star Jokic and Serbia, they faced off against Germany in a preparation game, getting the best of them 91-81. While Jokic starred in the win, that wasn't the moment that went viral.
As the leader of the team, Jokic took some time to enlighten one of the bright young stars on Serbia's roster in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, Nikola Topic. Jokic made sure to tell Topic that he should make sure to high-five and acknowledge his teammates after being subbed out, as Topic stood up after and did so.
Seeing this moment from Jokic with Topic, fans took to social media to share their reactions to this.
"Nothing but class... he has more respect for the game than most players can even comprehend! He just doesn’t showboat about it like some seeking fame and recognition - his game speaks for itself...," one fan shared.
"from one nba champ to another," another fan added.
"Loving the fact that Topić jumped straight away, to do it," a fan pointed out.
"This is what leadership looks like," a user replied.
"a true leader," another user stated.
Who Is Nikola Topic?
Leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic was a promising Serbian prospect with Red Star Belgrade. Viewed as a potential top-five pick, Topic's draft stock took a major drop after suffering an ACL tear. It withheld him from participating in the draft combine, meaning he'd only be able to prove himself to teams through what he's done and in interviews.
One of the few teams in a position to wait on Topic, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a chance with the 12th overall pick. The Thunder would go on to win the NBA Finals in 2025, as Topic would get to rehab and develop around a winning culture. Fans recently caught a glimpse of him during the Summer League in Utah and Las Vegas, as he prepares for a likely rotation role next season.
Related Articles
Nuggets Champion Aaron Gordon Provides Rare Insight Into Personal Life
Michael Porter Jr. Sends Heartfelt Message to Nuggets Players After Trade
NBA Insider Explains Bold $206 Million Nikola Jokic Decision