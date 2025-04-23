NBA Fans React to Nuggets Coach's Backhanded Clippers Statement
The Denver Nuggets head to Los Angeles to play the first playoff game in Intuit Dome history against the LA Clippers on Thursday night.
As the team gears up to take a 2-1 series lead against the Clippers, head coach David Adelman may have ignited a fire in LA's fanbase.
While speaking to the media, Adelman gave a backhanded compliment to Clippers fans, mentioning that Intuit Dome is an amazing building, but that the organization pipes in noise during games.
"They have the crowd towards our bench, it's like a high school crowd, which is actually really cool. The other thing is they pump sound in the place. That place is so loud. Reminds me of Phoenix, we lost there a couple of years in the second round... That building, it's very loud whether the crowd is cheering or not... It is an amazing place by the way."
The loudest section inside Intuit Dome is known as 'The Wall.' Their fan-run Twitter account especially took offense to Adelman's statement.
Via @ClippersWall: "Your ears will beg for pumped crowd noise by the time you leave Thursday #FearTheWall #ClipperNation"
Via @JamChristopher: "Imo feels like a rookie mistake from adelman lol. Intuit is loud the fans are loud, noise ain’t being pumped, intuit is built to be on top of u = loud & LAC has won 30 of their last 37 at home I just wouldn’t say this inviting a playoff crowd now they gone be really turnt lol"
Via @LawMurrayTheNU: "Not often that you have bulletin board material for an arena, let's see how this goes over Thursday night..."
On Thursday night, LA Clippers fan have on opportunity to show up David Adelman. It's a now or never moment for their fanbase.
