NBA Fans React To Nuggets Owner's Nikola Jokic Trade Statement
Denver Nuggets president Josh Kroenke shocked NBA fans across social media on Tuesday, suggesting that the team could be forced into trading franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic due to second-apron restrictions if certain players were to get injured.
This stunning revelation regarding someone that most would have considered perhaps the league's most untouchable player drew an enormous response on social media. Unfortunately for Kroenke, the reception to his comments wasn't very positive.
"This could be the worst possible thing an owner could say in a press conference wtf," @DubsBetterr replied.
"Who? MPJ and Murray are already always injured. Sh-t makes no sense," @SwishStreet wrote.
"😂 we have the worst owner in the NBA," added @TradeMPJ
"Sam Presti about to acquire Prime Jokic for a bag of peanuts and a case of Dasani water. I’m livid," @PrimeBuffs11 wrote.
"Second apron literally ruining franchises and making teams trade away generational talents," @StephMuse_ added.
"Josh just woke up and said ‘how do I make Colorado hate me before lunch?’", @GroupChatEnergy replied.
"Jokic deserves better than this man it’s pathetic," @kfred91 replied.
"I know this sounds crazy, but anyone who’s a real Nikola Jokic fan is gonna follow him… why support a franchise who let this man down?" @TheRealOliver wrote.
"He shouldn’t. Make them put together a deep team before he signs that contract," @CookedByDru added.
Kroenke also promised that the team will offer Jokic a contract extension while speaking during Tuesday's media availability, though he couldn't guarantee if the three-time NBA MVP would accept the offer or not.
