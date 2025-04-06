NBA Fans React to Pascal Siakam Injury News Before Pacers-Nuggets
Coming off three consecutive losses, the Denver Nuggets head into a huge cross-conference matchup against the red-hot Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
The Pacers have won three straight games and 11 of their last 14, prominently led by their star duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The Nuggets are desperate for a win heading into Sunday's matchup against Indiana, but the Pacers are certainly not to be taken lightly.
Luckily for the Nuggets, they are catching a significant break. The Pacers have listed Pascal Siakam as out for Sunday's game due to right olecranon bursitis.
Siakam has been a warrior for the Pacers this season, missing just one of their 77 games so far. Now, Siakam is set to miss his second on Sunday, and the Pacers will certainly miss his presence.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season with 51.9/38.6/73.7 shooting splits, helping Haliburton lead the Pacers to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 46-31 record.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Siakam's downgraded status for Sunday's game.
"Not good. The Pacers are fighting for playoff positioning," one fan commented.
"Boo helping the Nuggets," another fan replied.
"Fine with letting Pascal rest until the playoffs tbh" a fan suggested.
"well.. good luck lol," another fan said.
The Nuggets are certainly desperate to get back in the win column after a three-game skid, and the Pacers could be in trouble going against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic without their star forward on the court.