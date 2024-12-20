NBA Fans React to Potential Zach LaVine, Denver Nuggets Trade
The Denver Nuggets have been at the center of the NBA news cycle this week as a new report from Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic revealed that they're targeting Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine.
It's not just LaVine that the Nuggets are reportedly targeting, they're looking for a player who can offer significant offensive help. However, making a deal for a player of that caliber would likely be at the cost of Michael Porter Jr.
"Any big trade would likely involve Porter, according to league sources. Porter has long been one of the best shooters in the league," Amick said.
For as exciting as the news sounds, Nuggets fans have not been happy with the idea of trading away Michael Porter Jr. for Zach LaVine. The idea has been with very mixed reactions from fans across social media.
Via: @KevinOConnorNBA: "I still like Jimmy Butler for the Nuggets, though he doesn't get a mention in this report. If not Butler, I'd love to turn Michael Porter Jr. into multiple pieces. Some of the other pieces mentioned here fit that criteria (Cam Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, etc). Not Zach LaVine tho."
For as much trepidation as some fans have about Zach LaVine taking Michael Porter Jr.'s spot, others believe that LaVine has become underrated.
Via: @NBABlackburn: "Zach LaVine is extremely underrated by Nuggets fans, and I think he and Jokic would fit really well together."
Make no mistake, trading away Michael Porter Jr. would be an incredibly risky move by the Denver Nuggets. On one end, they have to maximize Nikola Jokic's prime, on the other end, trading away more of their starting lineup may not be the best option.
