NBA Fans React to Punishment Announcement Before Nuggets-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but it was much more eventful than the final score would suggest. The Timberwolves ultimately won by 19 points, but the entire game changed a few minutes into the second quarter.
The Timberwolves and Pistons broke out into a huge scuffle, led by an altercation between Timberwolves' Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo and Pistons' Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sasser.
Each of those five players was ejected from the game, along with Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni.
The Timberwolves are now heading into a huge matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, but they will be slightly shorthanded.
The NBA has handed suspensions to each player involved in Sunday's scuffle, including Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Naz Reid. Both players received a one-game suspension and will miss Tuesday's matchup in Denver.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to the big suspension news before the Timberwolves face the Nuggets on Tuesday night.
"Donte is the reason that fight spiraled. Not sure how he gets 1 but the guy who steps in for his teammate gets 2," one fan commented.
"Let’s goooo wolves gonna lose tonight," another fan said.
"2 for Stew??? 100% based on reputation. Donte and Reid started it; they deserve 2. Cmon NBA," a fan replied.
"RIP," one fan said. "wolves better play hard against denver tonight"
The Nuggets and shorthanded Timberwolves face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.