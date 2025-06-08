NBA Fans React To Rare Nikola Jokic Appearance After Playoff Elimination
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has become well known for dropping off the map during the NBA offseason, usually opting for drama-free summers with his horses in Serbia. It's a running joke among fans that Jokic is just passing time during the season until he can get back to his preferred leisure time.
Because of Jokic's typical elusiveness in the offseason, a recent video of the big man playing a game of futnet on vacation got plenty of reactions on social media. The video is captioned "Ne cepa samo u kośarci, Jokić odmara od košarke", which translates to "He's not just a genius in basketball, Jokic is taking a break from basketball."
"Jokic trains like a retired fisherman and still gives your favorite player 40, 15, and 10," wrote @BearyViolette.
"I need to see horses and beer for it to be in full effect," wrote @FFB_Peet.
"One of us," wrote @ShadyJustin.
"Net soccer? What kinda European nonsense is that?!", wrote @BosCityFan
Jokic's offseason started a bit earlier than Nuggets fans would have hoped, seeing as the team was eliminated in a hard-fought seven-game series against the eventual Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the second consecutive second-round elimination for the Nuggets following the NBA championship run in 2023, a disappointment to say the least.
The Nuggets recently took the interim tag off coach David Adelman, who led the team through the conclusion of the regular season and the playoffs after longtime coach Michael Malone was shockingly dismissed in April. The expectation throughout the league is that Denver will be an active participant in the trade market this season.
