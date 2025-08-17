NBA Fans React to Rare Nikola Jokic Moment at EuroBasket
The Denver Nuggets have arguably the best basketball player in the world with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and the results on the court continue to prove it. Jokic led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history in 2023, and while he has failed to make a Western Conference Finals appearance since then, he continues to show that he is the best player in the league.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Jokic in last season's MVP race, but the superstar center has finished top-two in MVP voting for five consecutive seasons, a feat that has not been done since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
After being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, Jokic has spent minimal time in the United States, spending the majority of his summer back home in Serbia. While Jokic undoubtedly got some rest in, he is back on the basketball court much earlier than other NBA stars, as he suits up for Serbia in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
Nikola Jokic throws down at EuroBasket
While EuroBasket has not officially started yet, many teams are playing exhibition matches to get warmed up before the tournament, and Jokic is already putting on a show. The Nuggets center has already had a series of highlight plays, but one of his best plays so far was during warm-ups over the weekend.
In what is a very rare Jokic highlight, the three-time MVP threw down a reverse dunk during warm-ups before Serbia's win against Germany.
Jokic, 30, has never been known for his athletic ability, so it is very rare for fans to see him put on a dunk show on any stage. However, Jokic makes it very well-known that he is much happier when representing his country and playing alongside his Serbian brothers, giving him an extra boost of energy to even attempt a dunk like this.
Plenty of fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Jokic's highlight warm-up dunk.
"This is literally the most athletic dunk I’ve ever seen from him 🤣," one fan commented.
"He loves playing anywhere but the NBA 😂," a fan said.
"He just cares more about his country, and I dont blame him one bit," another fan replied.
"He only plays like that when it’s not an nba game," one fan said.