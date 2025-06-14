NBA Fans React to Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Appearance
A central talking point at the conclusion of the Denver Nuggets' seasons over the past few years has been what superstar Nikola Jokić will do in the offseason. It is widely known that Jokic is eager to get back to his home country of Serbia.
When the Nuggets were eliminated in the 2025 Conference Semifinals by the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, he was very upfront about his plans.
Even his teammates recognize that the three-time NBA Most Valuable Player enjoys his time away from the NBA. Nuggets backup center DeAndre Jordan recently made an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss Jokic's antics after the season.
Recently, the Denver Nuggets posted a collage of photos on social media marking Jokic's annual rafting trip back in his home country of Serbia, and fans adored it.
"Nikola has the best summers," one fan said.
"The only time i ever seen him happy," another fan replied.
Some fans even wanted to know if they join Jokic on his excursions, saying, "how do u get invited to this next year as a season ticket holder lol."
Jokic was met with some MVP chants while on the trip as well, with some capturing video of the MVP Runner-Up getting showered with love as they made their way down the Tara River at the foot of Mount Komovi.
The Nuggets have a crucial offseason to improve their roster around their championship core, and with Russell Westbrook already opting out, tough decisions will have to be made. Jokic, on the other hand, seems to be treating it like every other summer.
Related Articles
Does a Russell Westbrook Return to the OKC Thunder Make Sense?
What Does Russell Westbrook's Contract Decision Mean?