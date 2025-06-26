NBA Fans React to Rare Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard Appearance
Overall, the Denver Nuggets had an underwhelming 2024 offseason, but one under-the-radar signing ended up having a huge impact. The Nuggets signed former NBA MVP point guard Russell Westbrook to a two-year deal worth just $6.7 million, with a player option for the second season.
Westbrook has declined his player option to enter unrestricted free agency. NBA free agency starts within the next week, but Westbrook is currently spending some time overseas.
Westbrook was seen at Paris Fashion Week with LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Westbrook has teamed up with both Leonard and Harden throughout his career. Westbrook and Harden have had two stints together, one with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one with the Houston Rockets, while the 2017 NBA MVP teamed up with Leonard on the Clippers at the 2023 trade deadline.
Many fans took to social media to react to the latest appearance of the three NBA stars together in Paris, from recognizing the tape still on Westbrook's injured hand to eyeing the Clippers as a potential free agency destination.
"Damn dawg, why Russ hand always injured?" one fan asked.
"Is he going back to the clippers??" another fan questioned.
"Come on back RUSS" a fan said.
"Look at Russ asking to come back to LAC," another fan replied.
"man.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️," a fan said.
Of course, Westbrook will likely not land back with the Clippers after his first stint with the franchise was underwhelming, but his recent appearance with Leonard and Harden will certainly get people talking about that possibility.