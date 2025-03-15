Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Performance In Lakers-Nuggets

Fans take to social media to react to Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook's performance versus the Los Angeles Lakers

Liam Willerup

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len (27) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len (27) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers matched up was the coming-out party for Luka Doncic with the Lakers, as he led them to a convincing 122-100 win in a 32-point effort. However, due to injuries, it was a much different look on Friday night when the Nuggets hosted the Lakers for the third game in their season series.

Even with a shorthanded Lakers team, they still had Austin Reaves to lead their offense alongside the players they could put together to fill their rotation. However, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made the inbounds steal on a pass to Reaves to put the game on ice for a 131-126 win for the Nuggets.

On the night, Westbrook finished with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and the game-winning steal on Shake Milton's inbound pass. Seeing his efforts against the Lakers, fans have taken to social media to react to his performance against his former team.

While Westbrook's scoring efforts didn't continue from his strong first half, he continues to impact the game from the box score and beyond. Going against his former team, the Lakers, with whom he had an up and down time, it was a cherry-on-top moment to get the final steal.

As basketball heads into the playoffs, it will be pivotal for Nuggets coach Michael Malone to continue to find ways to keep Westbrook on the floor and impacting the game. However, his three for six three-point shooting tonight is a strong sign he won't be a liability from beyond the arc in the playoffs.

Westbrook will get one more chance to face the Lakers this season, as the two teams matchup next week on Wednesday on ESPN.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News