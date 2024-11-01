NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Halloween Costume
Former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook isn't shy when it comes to his love for fashion and his tunnel fits. Westbrook and fashion have almost become synonymous. The nine-time NBA All-Star owns Honor the Gift, an LA-based clothing company he often features with his game day outfits.
Westbrook and the Nuggets are back on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night to finish off their three-game road trip. While the Nuggets do not play on Thursday, Westbrook couldn't miss his chance to dress up for Halloween.
Westbrook was seen expressing his love for the holiday with a costume that got fans buzzing around the internet. The Denver Nuggets X account posted the following clip earlier today and has accumulated over 102,000 views.
Via @PrizePicks: "bro dressed up as his teammate 💀 "
Via @javier_lolli: "I really like RUSS outlook in life 💕Russ is all for fun and make life a better place 🙏🙏🙏 @nuggets"
Via @bracken303: "He should have put a Jokic jersey on over this!"
Via @kimdfwu_: "he dressed up as joker 🥹"
Via @boxstyle7: "triple double tonight"
Via @FrancoandMarco: " Fabulous"
In Westbrook's last nine games against the Timberwolves he has averaged 15.9 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 42.0/30.0/63.5 shooting splits. The Nuggets would love for Westbrook to continue replicating his averages tomorrow against the Timberwolves.
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court November 1 at 9:30 p.m. EST
