NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Performance In Clippers-Nuggets
Russell Westbrook asserted himself as one of the best players in the NBA after Kevin Durant's departure to the Golden State Warriors. The season after his departure, he averaged a triple-double for a season and won the NBA MVP. He continued to produce at a high level through his one season in Washington with the Wizards, then his career took a turn.
After bouncing between both Los Angeles teams, with the Clippers looking like the end of his career, Westbrook found his home with the Denver Nuggets this season. Serving as a starter and bench player, Westbrook's impact has been up and down this year, but he came to play for Game 1 of the first round between the Clippers and Nuggets.
Westbrook helped lead the Nuggets to a Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, with 15 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in the win. His performance was highlighted by a clutch three in the fourth quarter as well as the game-winning steal, as the former MVP turned back the clock to secure the win for the Nuggets.
Seeing this performance, fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's impactful performance in the Game 1 win.
"Love this for Russ so much hate on him smh," one fan commented.
"Denver doesn’t win that game without Russ. Made some crazy plays, but made some huge winning plays late!" another person added.
Following the reports that ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone and ex-Nuggets GM Calvin Booth had different views on Westbrook, he quieted any doubters with his performance. Most importantly, his four offensive rebounds kept possessions alive for the Nuggets in a game where the Clippers shot better from the field.
Game 2 between the Clippers and Nuggets is set to tip-off on Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
