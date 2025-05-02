NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Clippers Game 6
The Denver Nuggets entered their Thursday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with an opportunity to close out their first-round series in six games. With the Oklahoma City Thunder awaiting the winner of their series after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder will have to wait one more game to figure out who they'll face next.
Despite a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from the Nuggets, the Clippers hung on for the 111-105 victory over Denver to send the series to a Game 7. Los Angeles was powered by their three leading scorers from the regular season, as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell combined for 79 points in the win. As for Denver, it was an up-and-down night for them.
Coming off the bench but playing 35 minutes due to poor play from Michael Porter Jr., Russell Westbrook posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in his efforts for Denver. While Westbrook's stat line looks impressive on the surface, there were some moments he'd likely wish he could have back. Seeing his performance, fans took to social media to react to his Game 6.
As he's done before in this series, Westbrook missed a crucial layup late when Denver was down 107-101. His miss ended up leading to a Powell made three, as fans were quick to criticize Westbrook after another missed layup.
However, there was also the good side of Westbrook tonight as well, converting two of his four attempts from three and shooting 50% overall from the field. While the MVP days of Westbrook are gone, he's shown several times this series that he can still contribute to winning basketball.
Outside of the few bad plays, the Nuggets will be hoping they get another productive scoring night from Westbrook in Game 7 back in Denver. If so, he'll set himself up for a playoff matchup against the Thunder, the team where he became a star.
