NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets entered Sunday night shorthanded against a red-hot Houston Rockets team looking to further secure their spot as the second seed in the Western Conference. Even though Jamal Murray was active, being without Nikola Jokic meant an all-around team effort was needed in order to compete.
Luckily for Denver, that was the case as they took the 116-111 win over the Rockets in Houston. Despite a triple-double from Alperen Sengun, six Nuggets scored in double-figures with Peyton Watson finishing with nine. Now on the bench, Denver's most accomplished veteran led the way with some key plays.
Russell Westbrook ended Sunday's win with 14 points, two rebounds, and two blocks. While he didn't stuff the stat sheet like he has in the past with Jokic out, he made some winning plays to help deliver a win.
Seeing this performance, fans took to social media to react to Westbrook's game against the Rockets.
"Nice energy," one fan shared.
"Beastbrook," another fan added.
"In Russ we Trust," another user commented.
"Russ!" a fan added.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans loved what they saw from Westbrook Sunday night. After struggling to find a role the last few seasons, Westbrook is now contributing to winning basketball with the Nuggets. While the team hopes for a return from Jokic before their next contest against the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook playing like this will help in the meantime.
