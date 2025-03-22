NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets suffered a shocking 19-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, falling apart with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic out of the lineup.
In his place, the Nuggets had to lean on guys like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Russell Westbrook to step up, but nobody could get the job done against the red-hot Portland team. The Trail Blazers have now won four consecutive games to move within two games of the Play-In Tournament.
In the loss, Nuggets standout guard Russell Westbrook had a polarizing performance. Westbrook posted 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a shocking 9 turnovers while shooting 6-13 from the field.
Many fans took to social media to react to Westbrook's performance in Friday's loss in Portland.
Via @NotLikeRuss: "Russell Westbrook has how many turnovers?"
Via @pstwo_: "Westbrook 9 turnover night 😪"
Via @Light948S: "Westbrook is the best player of all time that has stretches where he plays like a Rookie. Never seen anything like it."
Via @Coral_Kinder: "Westbrook [can] either be really be beneficial for us or absolutely detrimental there is no in-between"
The Nuggets are now 44-27 on the season and are tied for third place in the Western Conference, and at this point, just gearing up for their playoff run. Westbrook will be an X-factor for the playoffs, so a nine-turnover game in a meaningful game might get even more negative reactions from the fanbase.
The Nuggets move on to play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and hopefully, Jokic will be back on the floor to take some playmaking pressure off of Westbrook.